Roche Acquires Stratos Genomics To Advance Development Of Nanopore Sequencer

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has acquired Stratos Genomics, an early-stage sequencing technology company. Roche said the acquisition provides it access to Stratos Genomics unique chemistry, Sequencing by Expansion, or SBX. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stratos Genomics will continue operations in Seattle, Washington, U.S.

Roche said the addition of the SBX chemistry, once fully developed, is expected to provide the healthcare community an affordable, fast and flexible result, for multiple targeted clinical applications as well as whole exome and whole genome sequencing.

