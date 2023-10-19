Roche 9M Group Sales Down On Weak COVID-19 Product Sales; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its nine-month Group sales dropped 6 percent to 44.05 billion Swiss francs from last year's 47.04 billion francs, mainly hurt by significant drop in sales of COVID-19 products.

Excluding COVID-19 products, Group sales grew 9 percent.

Group sales grew 1 percent at constant currency rates.

Group sales increased 7 percent in the third quarter at constant exchange rates.

In the nine-month period, Pharmaceuticals Division sales reached 33.62 billion francs, up 1 percent on a reported basis, and 9 percent at constant currency rates, benefited by continued high demand for newer medicines to treat severe diseases. The company recorded good growth in the United States and Europe, but sales in Japan and International regions dropped.

Diagnostics Division's sales were 10.43 billion francs, down 25 percent ona reported basis, and 18 percent at constant currency rates.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Roche continues to expect a decrease in Group sales in the low single digit range at constant exchange rates due to the sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of roughly 4.5 billion francs. Excluding COVID-19 sales decline, Roche anticipates strong sales growth in both divisions' base business.

Core earnings per share are still targeted to develop broadly in line with the sales decline at constant exchange rates.

Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

