Roche : US To Purchase Addl Doses Of Antibody Cocktail For Use In Non-hospitalised COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) confirmed that the US government will purchase additional supply of Regeneron's casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for use in non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients as part of Operation Warp Speed.

As per the new agreement, the U.S. will purchase up to 1.25 million finished doses of casirivimab and imdevimab by 30 June 2021. Regeneron is already supplying doses to treat about 300,000 people, bringing the total potential purchase to over 1.5 million doses in the US.

The US government will provide these additional doses at no cost to patients, though healthcare facilities may charge fees related to administration, and will continue to coordinate allocation of the antibody cocktail to state and territorial health departments, Roche quoted the US as saying.

Casirivimab and imdevimab were granted U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for recently-diagnosed, high-risk, mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Roche and Regeneron are collaborating on developing and manufacturing casirivimab and imdevimab. Regeneron is distributing the antibody cocktail in the US and Roche will be responsible for distribution outside the US.

