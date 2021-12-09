Roche : Novel Approach To Be Launched In Quebec To Study Causes And Consequences Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - IUCPQ-ULaval, the BQC19, CIRION and Roche Diagnostics have partnered to launch a novel approach in Quebec to study causes and long-term consequences of COVID-19.

They aim to develop tools to better personalize approaches that would predict complications of the disease, improve treatment, and reduce the duration of hospitalization and deaths, especially in people suffering from chronic illness.

The aim of the study is to better understand the causes and consequences of COVID-19 to establish personalized approaches in the management of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its complications.

The study will include biochemical analysis coupled with a wide range of other molecular data, to assist in the creation of new approaches to diagnosis and monitoring of the disease.

The data will be made available to the scientific community for research on COVID-19.

Roche Diagnostics will provide reagents for the biomarker analysis, which will be conducted on 5,000 BQC19 blood samples by researchers at IUCPQ-ULaval and CIRION.

The Biobanque québécoise de la COVID-19 (BQC19) is the largest biobank dedicated to COVID-19 in Canada, including more than 28,000 samples from 3,674 participants affected by the mild or severe form of the disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.