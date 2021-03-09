Markets
PFE

Roche : FDA Oks Ventana Assay To Identify Lung Cancer Patients Eligible For Treatment With LORBRENA

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ventana ALK CDx Assay to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with Pfizer's drug LORBRENA or lorlatinib.

The company noted that the Ventana ALK CDx Assay is the only immunohistochemistry (IHC) test approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for LORBRENA.

The Ventana ALK CDx Assay is now FDA approved as a companion diagnostic in four targeted treatments - XALKORI (crizotinib), ZYKADIA (ceritinib), ALECENSA (alectinib) and LORBRENA (lorlatinib).

The Ventana ALK CDx Assay is available in the US for use on the BenchMark ULTRA and BenchMark XT immunohistochemistry/in situ hybridisation slide staining instruments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More