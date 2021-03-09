Roche : FDA Oks Ventana Assay To Identify Lung Cancer Patients Eligible For Treatment With LORBRENA

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ventana ALK CDx Assay to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC patients eligible for treatment with Pfizer's drug LORBRENA or lorlatinib.

The company noted that the Ventana ALK CDx Assay is the only immunohistochemistry (IHC) test approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for LORBRENA.

The Ventana ALK CDx Assay is now FDA approved as a companion diagnostic in four targeted treatments - XALKORI (crizotinib), ZYKADIA (ceritinib), ALECENSA (alectinib) and LORBRENA (lorlatinib).

The Ventana ALK CDx Assay is available in the US for use on the BenchMark ULTRA and BenchMark XT immunohistochemistry/in situ hybridisation slide staining instruments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.