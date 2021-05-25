Roche : EU Oks Venclyxto-based Combinations For Adults With Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has approved Venclyxto or venetoclax in combination with hypomethylating agents, azacitidine and decitabine, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia or AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, AbbVie (ABBV) and Roche (RHHBY) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approval was based on the results of two studies, phase III VIALE-A and phase I/II M14-358, of Venclyxto in combination with hypomethylating agents in adults with newly diagnosed AML, who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

Results from the VIALE-A study showed Venclyxto plus azacitidine significantly reduced the risk of death by 34%, compared to azacitidine alone. The median overall survival was 14.7 months in the Venclyxto group and 9.6 months in the control group. The Venclyxto combination more than doubled the complete responses (CRs), with a CR rate of 37% compared to 18% in the comparator arm.

The Venclyxto plus azacitidine combination also led to higher rates of composite complete remission at 66% compared to 28% with azacitidine alone.

Results from the M14-358 study demonstrated that patients receiving Venclyxto in combination with decitabine achieved a CR + CRi rate of 74%. The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions (=5%) were febrile neutropenia, pneumonia, bacteraemia and sepsis.

Venclexta/Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the US, and commercialised by AbbVie outside of the US.

