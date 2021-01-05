Markets
RHHBY

Roche:Tiragolumab-Tecentriq Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that its novel anti-TIGIT Tiragolumab has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in combination with Tecentriq for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

Genentech noted that Tiragolumab is the first anti-TIGIT therapy to be granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and marks the 37th BTD for Genentech's portfolio of medicines.

The breakthrough therapy designation was based on the randomized Phase II CITYSCAPE study that showed encouraging efficacy and safety with tiragolumab plus Tecentriq or atezolizumab in people with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The company noted that broad tiragolumab development program is ongoing across various settings in different tumor types, including lung, esophageal and cervical cancers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular