Roche: Updated Data Confirms Tecentriq With Avastin Substantially Improves Overall Survival In HCC

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said it will present updated overall survival data from the phase III IMbrave150 study evaluating Tecentriq in combination with Avastin, compared with sorafenib, in people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who have not received prior systemic therapy. After a median follow-up of 15.6 months, the updated analysis showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 34%, with a median overall survival of 19.2 months, compared with 13.4 months for sorafenib.

The company said the updated overall survival, along with progression free survival and objective response rate results, were consistent with the primary analysis and support the use of the combination in HCC.

"These results show that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin provides the longest survival that we've ever seen in a front-line phase III study in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma," said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.