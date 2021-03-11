Markets
GILD

Roche: REMDACTA Trial Fails To Meet Endpoints In Patients With Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the global phase III double-blind REMDACTA study of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus Veklury (remdesivir), versus placebo plus Veklury, did not meet its primary endpoint. The trial failed to meet endpoint of improved time to hospital discharge for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia or its key secondary endpoints compared to Veklury alone. Also, REMDACTA did not meet key secondary endpoints. The study was conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences. The antiviral Veklury was developed by Gilead.

Roche said it will continue to evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies. The EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, while COVACTA did not meet its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular