Roche: REMDACTA Trial Fails To Meet Endpoints In Patients With Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the global phase III double-blind REMDACTA study of Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus Veklury (remdesivir), versus placebo plus Veklury, did not meet its primary endpoint. The trial failed to meet endpoint of improved time to hospital discharge for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia or its key secondary endpoints compared to Veklury alone. Also, REMDACTA did not meet key secondary endpoints. The study was conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences. The antiviral Veklury was developed by Gilead.

Roche said it will continue to evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies. The EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, while COVACTA did not meet its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.