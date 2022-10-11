Roche: PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody Evaluates PRAME Protein Expression In Suspected Melanoma Patients

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Tuesday the launch of Anti-PRAME (EPR 20330) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody to identify PRAME protein expression in tissue samples from patients that may have melanoma.

Melanoma is an aggressive skin cancer that originates from melanocytes, which are cells in the skin and eyes that produce and contain melanin. When detected early, the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.

The company noted that the PRAME (PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma) protein is expressed in most melanomas. Due to this, the PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody is used as an aid to differentiate between benign and malignant lesions to help improve diagnostic decisions.

If PRAME expression is detected, this suggests that the lesion is malignant.

The first test that is used to evaluate a potential melanocytic lesion is a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain of the patient's tissue sample. However, not all melanomas are easily diagnosed using H&E alone.

As per studies, detection of PRAME expression by immunohistochemistry or IHC complements findings from routinely used tests. In particularly challenging cases, use of PRAME IHC may highlight abnormal cells expressing the PRAME protein and provide more confidence in diagnosis of melanoma.

Roche noted that the PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody is fully automated on the full line of Roche BenchMark IHC/ISH instruments.

The company will present more information about PRAME at the International Academy of Pathology 2022 World Congress in Sydney, Australia on October 14.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.