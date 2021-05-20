Roche: Phase III Tecentriq Trial Shows Positive Results In Adjuvant Lung Cancer Setting

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Thursday positive interim results from the Phase III IMpower010 study, which showed Tecentriq helps certain people with early lung cancer live significantly longer without their disease returning.

According to the company, the study showed for the first time that treatment with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) following surgery and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 34% in people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The company noted that it is the first and only cancer immunotherapy to show positive Phase III results in the adjuvant lung cancer setting.

Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in people with PD-L1-positive resectable early-stage lung cancer, compared with best supportive care.

In the larger population of all randomised Stage II-IIIA study participants, Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 21% after a median follow-up of 32.2 months.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, "These landmark Phase III data demonstrate for the first time that cancer immunotherapy can bring a clinically meaningful improvement to certain people with early lung cancer in the adjuvant setting. These results lay the groundwork for a new approach to the treatment of early-stage lung cancer and bring us closer to our goal of providing an effective and tailored treatment option for every person diagnosed with this disease."

