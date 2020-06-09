Markets
Roche: New Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Now Available In Canada

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that the new Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test, authorized under Health Canada's Interim Order, is now available to laboratories, healthcare professionals and patients in the country to further support Canada's fight against COVID-19.

The test is designed to help determine if a patient has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and if the patient has developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The fully automated tests are manufactured in Germany and shipped directly to Canada. It is available on all Roche's high throughput cobas e analyzers which are widely available across Canada.

Roche noted that the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test has the largest clinical studies program with 10,453 samples tested.

These fully automated systems can provide Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test results in approximately 18 minutes, with a test throughput of up to 300 tests/hour, depending on the analyzer.

