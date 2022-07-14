Roche: Longer-term Data With Vabysmo Support Its Continued Use In People With Neovascular AMD

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) reported two-year data from the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies that reinforce the long-term efficacy, safety and durability of Vabysmo (faricimab) in neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. In the studies, at two years: more than 60% of people receiving Vabysmo could be treated every four months, an increase of over 15 percentage points since the primary analysis at one year, while achieving comparable vision gains versus aflibercept. Patients treated with Vabysmo received a median number of 10 injections compared to 15 injections for those patients treated with aflibercept, potentially decreasing the number of injections. No new safety signals were identified and Vabysmo continued to be well tolerated.

Vabysmo is a bispecific antibody approved for the eye. By blocking pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, Vabysmo is designed to stabilise blood vessels.

Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "With the potential to require fewer injections over time, Vabysmo continues to represent an important step forward for people with vision-threatening retinal conditions."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

