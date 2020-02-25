Roche: FDA To Review BLA For Fixed-dose Combination Of Perjeta, Herceptin

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the US FDA has accepted the company's Biologics License Application for the fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin with hyaluronidase, for the treatment of eligible patients with HER2-positive breast cancer. The FDA decision on the BLA is expected by 18 October 2020.

Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "Today's acceptance builds upon our commitment by potentially offering patients a faster way to administer Perjeta and Herceptin. We're working with the FDA to bring this treatment option to patients as quickly as possible."

