Markets
ABBV

Roche: FDA Approves Venclexta Combinations For Treatment Of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the FDA has granted full approval of Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. Venclexta was granted provisional approval under the accelerated approval programme in November 2018.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialised by AbbVie and Genentech, in the US, and commercialised by AbbVie, under the brand name Venclyxto outside of the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular