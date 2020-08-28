Roche: FDA Approves FoundationOne Liquid CDx Biopsy Test - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the FDA has approved FoundationOne Liquid CDx, Foundation Medicine's pan-tumour liquid biopsy test for patients with solid tumours. FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a genomic profiling test that analyses more than 300 cancer-related genes and multiple genomic signatures. It is available to order, replacing Foundation Medicine's currently available liquid biopsy test FoundationOne Liquid.

"Many cancer patients are unable to have a tissue biopsy. FoundationOne Liquid CDx may provide a minimally-invasive option for patients who otherwise might not have benefitted from comprehensive genomic profiling," said Levi Garraway, Roche's Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Global Product Development and Co-Founder of Foundation Medicine Inc.

