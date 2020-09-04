Roche: FDA Approves Cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Test Under Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The test is intended for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B in patients with a single sample. The test can be taken by individuals suspected of a respiratory viral infection like COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

"With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza infections can hardly be differentiated by symptoms alone," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

