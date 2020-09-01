Markets
RHHBY

Roche: FDA Approves Cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Test - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced FDA has approved the cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems in the U.S. The test provides a single result to confirm HIV diagnosis and differentiate HIV-1 and HIV-2.

Cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems is an in vitro nucleic acid amplification test for the qualitative detection and differentiation of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) and type 2 (HIV-2) RNA in human serum and plasma. Detection of HIV-1 or HIV-2 nucleic acid is indicative of HIV-1 or HIV-2 infection, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RHHBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular