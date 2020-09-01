Roche: FDA Approves Cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Test - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced FDA has approved the cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems in the U.S. The test provides a single result to confirm HIV diagnosis and differentiate HIV-1 and HIV-2.

Cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems is an in vitro nucleic acid amplification test for the qualitative detection and differentiation of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) and type 2 (HIV-2) RNA in human serum and plasma. Detection of HIV-1 or HIV-2 nucleic acid is indicative of HIV-1 or HIV-2 infection, respectively.

