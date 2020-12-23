Roche: EU Approves Phesgo To Treat HER2-positive Breast Cancer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Thursday that the European Commission has approved Phesgo for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Phesgo is a fixed-dose combination of Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, administered by subcutaneous, i.e., SC; under the skin injection.

Phesgo is available as a single-dose vial for SC injection and enables over 90% faster treatment than IV administration of standard of care therapy with Perjeta and Herceptin.

The European approval of Phesgo is based on results from the pivotal phase III FeDeriCa study, which showed that treatment with Phesgo produced non-inferior levels of Perjeta and Herceptin in the blood and demonstrated comparable efficacy versus IV administration of the two medicines.

The company noted that the safety profile of Phesgo with chemotherapy was comparable to IV administration of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy. No new safety signals were identified, including no meaningful difference in cardiac toxicity.

