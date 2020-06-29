Roche: ENSPRYNG Approved In Japan For Treatment Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved ENSPRYNG for the prevention of relapses of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. The company noted that ENSPRYNG is Japan's first and only approved therapy for both adults and children with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

Designed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., a member of the Roche group., ENSPRYNG is a humanised monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-6 receptor, believed to play a key role in the inflammation that occurs in people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

