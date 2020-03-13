Markets
RHHBY

Roche: Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test Granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the U.S. FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus. Roche said Hospitals and reference laboratories can run the test on the company's fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems. The cobas 6800/8800 Systems, which are used to perform the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test, provide test results in three and half hours.

Roche noted that the CE-IVD test is also available in markets accepting the CE mark for patients with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

