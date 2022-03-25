Markets
Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Polivy Combination In Treatment Of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of Polivy in combination with MabThera plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone for the treatment of previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The CHMP opinion was based on efficacy and safety data from the phase III POLARIX study.

Roche noted that a final decision regarding the approval is expected from the European Commission in the near future. Polivy is currently marketed in the EU for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

