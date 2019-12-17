Roche: Approx. 60.4% Shares Of Spark's Stock Tendered; To Complete Deal

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) announced, under the tender offer for Spark Therapeutics which expired on 16 December 2019, a total of approximately 23,276,342 shares of Spark's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 60.4% of the total number of shares of Spark's common stock outstanding.

Roche intends to complete the acquisition of Spark on December 17 through a combination of its merger subsidiary with and into Spark without a vote or meeting of Spark's shareholders. Following this, Spark will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche and Spark's shares will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.