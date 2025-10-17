Robust TAVR Growth to Drive Edwards Lifesciences' Q3 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.06%. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.50%.

EW’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.50 billion, suggesting 11.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 59 cents per share indicates an 11.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Edwards’ Q3 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained unchanged at 59 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s progress ahead of this announcement.

Factors at Play

In the third quarter of 2025, the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) arm is likely to have delivered a strong performance in the United States, thanks to its market-leading SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA platform. The continued expansion of SAPIEN3 Ultra RESILIA in Europe is expected to have supported the international performance. The platform has demonstrated remarkable patient outcomes, and the momentum is expected to have continued with more centers adopting it. Third-quarter sales in Japan are expected to have improved.

Edwards has raised its 2025 sales growth guidance for this segment to 6-7% (earlier 5% to 7%), and we expect the company to have progressed meaningfully in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model assumes TAVR sales to be $1.11 billion, implying an 8.5% year-over-year increase.

In the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”) segment, strength in the portfolio of repair and replacement technologies for both Mitral and Tricuspid valves is likely to have supported Edwards’ performance in third-quarter 2025. The PASCAL repair system is expected to have gained traction in the United States, Europe and globally, thanks to its differentiated features, leading to increased adoption of the technology at both existing and new centers.

Additionally, the commercial launch of the EVOQUE tricuspid replacement system might have continued to progress in the United States and Europe. Also, with the addition of SAPIEN M3, Edwards is uniquely positioned to meet the broad and diverse needs of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Our model estimates the TMTT business to report revenues of $134.1 million, implying a 47.2% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

Lastly, Edwards’ Surgical Structural Heart might have delivered a strong performance in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by global adoption of its premium RESILIA portfolio, including MITRIS, INSPIRIS and KONECT. Additionally, KONECT received CE Mark approval in Europe during the previous quarter, which might have contributed to the third-quarter top line.

Our model estimates the segment’s revenues to be $256.7 million, suggesting a modest 7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers for Edwards

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Edwards has an Earnings ESP of +0.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Top MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +32.65% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% from the year-ago quarter figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.