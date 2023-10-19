Robust Snacks Unit Aids Campbell Soup (CPB), Costs Woes Hurt

Campbell Soup Company’s CPB Snacks business is thriving, driven by consumers’ rising demand. Though the company continues to face cost inflation, its strategic pricing actions and cost-saving plans have been offering some relief.



Let’s delve deeper.

Snacks Business Drives Growth

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been benefiting from its growing Snacks business. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, net sales in the division rose 8% (up 9% organically). The upside can be attributed to sales of power brands, up 13%. Sales growth was fueled by a rise in cookies and crackers, specifically Goldfish crackers, Lance sandwich crackers and salty snacks like Kettle Brand and Cape Cod potato chips. Favorable net price realization contributed to the upside. Management expects the Snacks business to keep delivering solid top and margin momentum driven by the Snyder 's-Lance acquisition.

Cost Woes: A Hurdle

Campbell Soup has been battling cost inflation and increased supply-chain costs, which is marring its margin performance. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s adjusted gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) due to the adverse volume/mix, ongoing cost inflation and increased supply-chain costs. Management exited the quarter with core inflation of 6% and expects the metric to be in the low-single-digit in fiscal 2024. Also, higher adjusted marketing and selling expenses have been a deterrent.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pricing & Savings Offer Some Respite

Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding Campbell Soup amid an inflationary environment. This was seen in the fiscal fourth quarter, with organic net sales rising 5% on inflation-driven net price realization and solid in-market performance, stemming from robust supply-chain investments and effective marketing and selling investments.



The company’s strategy of concentrating on supply-chain efficiencies along with curtailing costs and reinvesting part of these savings in areas with high-growth potential is noteworthy. Through the fiscal fourth quarter, it generated $890 million in savings under its multi-year cost-saving program, including Snyder ’s-Lance synergies. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.



Shares of the company have dropped 14.4% compared with the industry’s 17% decline.

