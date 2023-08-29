Robust Revenue Growth Sends Chinese EV Makers Into Rally Mode

China-based EV makers Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and BYD Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) have all been in rally mode for the past several sessions.

Li Auto and Xpeng are EV stocks in buy zones following those moves.

Factors driving the upside action include a strong earnings report from BYD, renewed enthusiasm for EVs following the blockbuster initial debut of Vietnam-based EV maker VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS), and a broad rally in Chinese stocks as Beijing takes measures to bolster the economy.

Li and XPeng have been on similar trajectories when it comes to price action.

Li Auto Posts Strong Weekly Gain

Starting with the Li Auto chart, you can see a pullback after the stock rallied to its best levels since late 2020 on August 7. The stock easily found support at its 50-day moving average, and has notched a one-week gain of 9.30%.

Li’s revenue of $3.95 billion came in 11% above than the high end of the company’s estimates, and marked a year-over-year increase of 203%. Revenue growth accelerated in the past 3 quarters, and the company’s three-year revenue growth rate is 155%.

MarketBeat’s Li Auto analyst ratings show a consensus view of “buy” with a price target of $70.42, that’s an upside of 64.12%, indicating plenty of investor conviction about the stock.

The stock is currently actionable while it’s between the 50-day average and no more than 5% above its August 7 high of $47.33.

Wall Street expects earnings of 79 cents a share this year, which would be an increase of 7800% over last year’s earnings, not a bad return. Next year, analysts see earnings of $1.37 a share, an increase of another 74%.

XPeng Revenue Outpaces Guidance

When XPeng reported quarterly results on August 18, revenue came in at $698 million, a year-over-year decline of 37%, although above the company’s guidance.

However, EV industry price wars are starting to show some unpleasant results. XPeng’s per-vehicle margin was weak due to price cuts to promote sales, which was common industry-wide. XPeng also wrote down some inventory. That’s an accounting process that results in a reduction of inventory value. Those writedowns put a dent in XPeng’s results.

The XPeng chart shows similarities to Li Auto’s. XPeng stock rallied to a high of $23.62 on July 28 before retreating back to its 50-day average. Like Li Auto, it’s in buy range while it remains between its 50-day line and a price that’s no more than 5% higher than its prior high.

However, use more caution with XPeng: Analysts expect the company to lose money this year and next. We’ve all seen plenty of “hopium” with themes such as EVs, AI, and crypto in the recent past, so it’s easy to see where some caution could be warranted with a company that’s not ready to turn a profit.

BYD Profit Triples

BYD, the largest China-based EV maker by market capitalization, reported a first-half profit of $1.50 billion, up from the year-earlier period.

The company also achieved a new high when it came to new-energy vehicle deliveries. BYD includes plug-in hybrids in that total, in addition to EVs.

The BYD chart shows the stock, like Li Auto and XPeng, pulling back from a recent high. However, in BYD’s case, shares sliced through the 50-day average and continued falling below the 200-day line.

BYD began rallying even before its earnings report, perhaps on investor optimism about the broader EV industry following VinFast’s gain of nearly 280% since going public via a SPAC merger in late July.

BYD stock is up 7.15% so far this week following the blockbuster income report.

Analysts expect BYD to earn $1.25 a share this year, an increase of 51%. Next year, Wall Street expects an increase of 30% to $1.62 per share.

BYD has its sights on expansion beyond its home country, partnering with dealerships in various European countries, as well as opening showrooms in Singapore and Australia.

