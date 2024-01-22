Robust Macao Visits to Aid Las Vegas Sands (LVS) in Q4 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24. The company is likely to have gained from higher Macao and Singapore visitation along with an increase in spending.

Robust Macao Visitation & Spending to Aid Results

Las Vegas Sands’ fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from an improvement in travel and tourism in Macao and Singapore. Increased visitation, higher spending, gaming activity and hotel occupancy in the Macao region are likely to have contributed to its overall performance. LVS is quite optimistic about growth opportunities in Macao, where it has invested $15 billion. The company’s retail business is likely to have aided the top line in the quarter-to-be reported.



LVS is expected to have witnessed revenue growth across its segments in the quarter under discussion. Our model predicts net revenues for Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands to improve 251.5%, 407.7%, 376.1%, 511.7% and 52.1% from the year-ago levels to $706.6 million, $472.2 million, $242.8 million, $104 million and $1,037.1 million, respectively.



On the other hand, our model suggests Venetian Macao, Londoner Macao, Parisian Macao, Sands Macao and Marina Bay Sands property EBITDAR to be $294.6 million, $139.2 million, $88.2 million, $22.3 million and $558 million, implying a surge of 2,004.6%, 431.4%, 439.4%, 211.5% and 104.4% year over year, respectively.



Click here to know how the company’s overall fourth-quarter performance is expected to be.

Overall Q4 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 63 cents per share, anticipating 431.6% growth from a year ago. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, projecting 157.6% jump from the prior-year level.



LVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-eps-surprise | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +10.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of MGM Resorts have increased 7.8% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 292.7%.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Live Nation Entertainment have rallied 15.7% in the past three months. LYV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 37.5%.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hasbro have declined 15% in the past three months. HAS’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative surprise being 22.4%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

