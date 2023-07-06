Robust Economic Growth a Bearish Risk for Bonds

In a piece for Bloomberg, Michael McKenzie and Ye Xie discuss recent economic data which has dispelled the notion that the economy is on the verge of a recession. This has resulted in traders pushing back their timeline of when the Fed will start its rate-cutting cycle and increases the odds that the Fed will continue hiking rates.

Both developments are bearish for fixed income. YTD, the asset class has enjoyed strong gains but this was, in part, due to expectations that inflation and economic growth will continue trending lower, leading to a pivot in Fed policy.

In addition to these catalysts, inflows into fixed income have been strong as traders look to lock in higher yields. Yet, these yields are here to stay at least for some time given the stickiness of inflation and the resilience of the labor market and consumer spending.

Clearly, the market has been caught off guard as well. This is evident from the huge jumps in yields on short-term Treasuries following better than expected jobs reports in recent months. Additionally after a short blip higher, jobless claims are once again trending lower, indicating that while turnover has increased, the economy continues to add jobs.

Finsum: Fixed income has performed well YTD, but the asset class’ gains are eroding as the odds of a recession and imminent Fed rate cut cycle have diminished.

