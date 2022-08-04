CAGR

Robust earnings support European shares; eyes on BoE rate decision

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

European shares edged up on Thursday following strong results from a slew of companies, with focus squarely on Britain's central bank that is expected to lift interest rates by the most since 1995.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.1%

Aug 4 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Thursday following strong results from a slew of companies, with focus squarely on Britain's central bank that is expected to lift interest rates by the most since 1995.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.1%, taking cues from a 0.4% rise in Asian equities and a strong overnight rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate outlook.

Credit Agricole CAGR.PA rose 2% as it joined French rivals BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA in announcing a better-than-expected quarterly profit amid record activity at its investment banking division.

Lufthansa LHAG.DE rose 5.2% on a return to operating profit in the second quarter, helped by booming demand for air cargo flights.

However, the German airline warned it would offer only around 80% of "pre-crisis" passenger capacity in the third quarter, less than previously planned, amid staffing shortages at airports and airlines.

The Bank of England is expected to lift borrowing costs by a bigger 50 basis points to 1.75%, according to a Reuters poll, as it battles inflation running at a four-decade high.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters