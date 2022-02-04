Robust Demand & Favorable Mix to Aid onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings

onsemi ON is benefiting from an increase in supply and favorable mix and pricing across all end-markets served. A robust demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets, is expected to have driven the top line in fourth-quarter 2021. The company is set to release quarterly numbers on Feb 7.



The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It is witnessing a solid demand environment, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term.



Collaborations with Lumentum LITE and Ambarella AMBA are expected to help onsemi accelerate AIoT device deployment across verticals in the semiconductor market.



Per the agreement, Lumentum, Ambarella and onsemi will work on two new joint reference designs of AioT devices for biometric access control, 3D electronic looks and other intelligent sensing applications



Click here to know how the company’s overall fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-eps-surprise | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Robust Demand Across End-Markets to Aid Q4 Growth

The company is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets., evident from its booking trends in the last few quarters.



The company’s automotive segment is a strong growth driver. Unit growth, share gains, attractive product offerings, rising content along with increasing demand for electric vehicles contribute to revenues.



Onsemi recently announced that its image sensing and LiDAR technologies are powering key functions of AutoX’s Gen5 self-driving platform. The new Gen5 autonomous vehicle technology enables the first fully driverless RoboTaxi. onsemi is providing 28 high-resolution AR0820AT 8 MP image sensors and four SiPM arrays for LiDAR sensors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the Automotive end market is pegged at $607 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 23.6%.



The semiconductor industry has been riding on new acquisitions. Recently, Analog Devices ADI completed the acquisition of Maxim Integrated. The acquisition strengthens Analog Devices’ position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company. Also, Renesas completed the acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor.



In the to-be-reported quarter, onsemi completed the acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC). The acquisition, which enhances onsemi’s ability to secure and grow the supply of SiC, is anticipated to have driven the company’s top line.



The company’s focus on building its advanced product portfolio is expected to have been a growth driver.



Earlier in 2021, onsemi launched XGS 16000, its latest addition to the XGS series of CMOS image sensors. The XGS 16000 is a 16-Megapixel sensor that provides high-quality, global shutter imaging for factory automation applications, including robotics and inspection systems.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the advanced solutions product group’s revenues is pegged at $620 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 18.8%.



Microchip demand has been on the rise for over a year now due to the pandemic-induced rise in demand for electronic goods and networking and communication products.



Power Solutions Group or PSG revenues is expected to have benefited, courtesy of strength in automotive and industrial end markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the power solutions product group is pegged at $924 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29.1%.



Continued strength in client and server business is anticipated to have added to the top line in the Computing end-market segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $260 million for the Computing end markets, indicating an increase of 27.7% year over year.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s diverse business mitigates the impact of seasonality typical of any of the markets, resulting in balanced growth through the year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



onsemi’s Communications segment is expected to have benefited from robust growth in 5G infrastructure business. However, weakness in the smartphone business might have acted as a headwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $262 million for the Communications end-markets, suggesting a decline of 0.76% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $162 million for the Consumer end-markets, indicating a rise of 5.2% year over year.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.