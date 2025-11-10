Robust Cash Flow & Revenues: Is INOD Poised for Profit Acceleration?

Innodata Inc. INOD delivered another quarter of strong financial execution, reinforcing confidence in its growth trajectory and margin expansion potential.



The company reported record third-quarter 2025 revenues of $62.6 million, reflecting 20% year-over-year growth and 7% sequential improvement driven by sustained enterprise and Big Tech demand. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 44%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $16.2 million, representing a healthy 26% margin.



The most notable highlight of the quarter was Innodata’s robust cash generation. Cash on hand climbed to $73.9 million, up from $60 million in the previous quarter, all while the company remained debt-free and did not tap its credit facility. Management emphasized that this rising liquidity provides strategic flexibility to support new growth investments.



Importantly, the company reiterated its 45% or more revenue growth outlook for 2025 and signaled potential for transformative acceleration in 2026. Growth visibility is improving as Innodata deepens relationships with leading technology companies and secures new multi-year, scalable contracts. Meanwhile, initiatives in federal AI, pretraining data and model safety are already contributing early revenue wins and are expected to ramp meaningfully over the next 12-24 months.



While near-term profitability remains influenced by deliberate capability-building investments, the returns on these investments appear strong and rapid. With expanding demand across enterprise and government markets and improving operating leverage, Innodata appears well-positioned for accelerated margin gains ahead.



Strong cash flow, expanding revenue base and strategic positioning in high-value AI services suggest INOD may be entering a new phase of profit acceleration.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players Strengthening AI Services Momentum

Innodata operates in a rapidly scaling AI services market, where strong data engineering, model training support and enterprise delivery capabilities are critical. One notable competitor is TaskUs TASK, which provides outsourced digital operations and data annotation support to major technology platforms. TaskUs has been expanding its AI-focused service portfolio, particularly in content safety and data labeling for model refinement. Its ability to scale global delivery centers positions TaskUs as a credible rival for large-volume enterprise contracts.



Another relevant competitor is EPAM Systems EPAM, a global digital engineering and consulting firm that leverages its deep software development and cloud expertise to help enterprises build and deploy AI applications. EPAM’s integrated approach to data infrastructure, model integration and application modernization enables it to compete for end-to-end transformation deals. While Innodata specializes more in AI data quality and model training workflows, EPAM’s broader consulting reach allows it to influence strategic technology investment decisions.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have gained 81.8% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.

INOD Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, much higher than the industry’s average of 16.86.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2025 earnings has increased to 84 cents from 78 cents in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.