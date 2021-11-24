Robotics maker AutoStore almost doubles revenue in Q3

US Markets
Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore posted a 95% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue to $84.7 million on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its growth targets for this year and next.

The maker of automated warehouse technology, of which SoftBank 9984.T owns close to 40%, last month became Norway's most valuable new stock market listing in two decades.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

