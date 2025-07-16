Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Prices Initial Public Offering of 3.75 Million ADSs at $4 Each, Set to Trade on Nasdaq

Robot Consulting Co. announced its IPO of 3.75 million ADSs at $4 each, expecting to raise $15 million.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd., a Japanese platform service provider specializing in human resource solutions, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $4 each. The ADSs, which represent ordinary shares of the company, are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LAWR" on July 17, 2025. The company anticipates raising gross proceeds of $15 million from the offering, which will support hiring, research and development, equipment investment, and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close around July 18, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. The underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 562,500 ADSs, and various legal and financial advisors have been appointed for the transaction.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $4 per American Depositary Share (ADS), indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

The IPO is expected to raise gross proceeds of $15 million, which will be used for strategic initiatives such as recruiting talent and investing in research and development.

The listed ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LAWR" enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

The interest in expanding into new sectors such as legal technology and the metaverse showcases the company's growth potential and innovative direction.

Pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) at US$4 per American Depositary Share (ADS) may signal a lack of confidence in the company's valuation, potentially leading to concerns among investors about the company's market position.

The expectation to receive only US$15 million in gross proceeds from the IPO could indicate limited funding needs or a lack of robust growth potential, which may not be enticing for investors considering the company's expansion plans.

Highlighting the intention to enter new, competitive fields like legal technology and the metaverse raises concerns about the company's experience and capabilities in these areas, potentially leading to skepticism among investors regarding its strategic direction.

What is the initial public offering (IPO) price for Robot Consulting?

The pricing for Robot Consulting's IPO is US$4 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

When will Robot Consulting's shares begin trading?

The shares are expected to commence trading on July 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol “LAWR.”

How much gross proceeds does Robot Consulting expect from the IPO?

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$15 million from the Offering.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

The proceeds will be used for talent recruitment, R&D, facility expansion, and working capital.

Who are the underwriters for the Robot Consulting IPO?

D. Boral Capital LLC is the representative underwriter, with Craft Capital Management LLC as a co-underwriter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Tokyo, Japan, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “Robot Consulting”), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of US$4 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol “LAWR.”





The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$15 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 18, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) recruiting talent and increasing the number of employees, (ii) investing in the research and development of the Company’s new and existing products, (iii) investing in equipment and facilities, including expanding the Company’s office to accommodate additional employees, and (iv) working capital and general corporate proposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the representative of the underwriters, with Craft Capital Management LLC acting as the co-underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”) for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company and Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering. Spirit Advisors LLC is acting as the financial advisor to the Company.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File Number: 333-284875), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025.



dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com



or telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150 or from Craft Capital Management LLC by email at



info@craftcm.com



, by standard mail to 377 Oak St, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530, or by telephone at +1 (800) 550-8411. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.







Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, “Labor Robot,” is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing “Robot Lawyer,” which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer’s AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.robotconsulting.net



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed.



www.sec.gov



.







For more information, please contact:









Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@robotconsulting.net









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





