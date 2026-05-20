RoboStrategy Names Co-founder Andrew Kang CEO

(RTTNews) - RoboStrategy, Inc. (BOT), a closed-end management investment company built to fund robotic companies, Wednesday announced that it has named its co-founder Andrew Kang as its Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew co-founded RoboStrategy in 2025 and is also the founding partner of Mechanism Capital, his family office which is focused on investing in frontier technologies. Further, RoboStrategy was listed on the Nasdaq on Monday, May 11 and has recently received a committed equity facility of up to $2 billion from Roth Principal Investments, LLC, an affiliate of Roth Capital Partners.

On Tuesday, BOT shares closed at $24.21, down 14.63% on the Nasdaq.

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