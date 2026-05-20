Markets
BOT

RoboStrategy Names Co-founder Andrew Kang CEO

May 20, 2026 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RoboStrategy, Inc. (BOT), a closed-end management investment company built to fund robotic companies, Wednesday announced that it has named its co-founder Andrew Kang as its Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew co-founded RoboStrategy in 2025 and is also the founding partner of Mechanism Capital, his family office which is focused on investing in frontier technologies. Further, RoboStrategy was listed on the Nasdaq on Monday, May 11 and has recently received a committed equity facility of up to $2 billion from Roth Principal Investments, LLC, an affiliate of Roth Capital Partners.

On Tuesday, BOT shares closed at $24.21, down 14.63% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.