RoboSense Technology Prepares for Third-Quarter Financial Review

RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd (HK:2498) has released an update.
RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s third-quarter results. The announcement of these results is anticipated by investors keen on the company’s performance and market position. A live webcast and conference call will provide further insights into the financial outcomes.
