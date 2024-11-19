News & Insights

RoboSense Technology Prepares for Third-Quarter Financial Review

November 19, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

RoboSense Technology Company., Ltd (HK:2498) has released an update.

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s third-quarter results. The announcement of these results is anticipated by investors keen on the company’s performance and market position. A live webcast and conference call will provide further insights into the financial outcomes.

