Robocap Offloads 35,000 NICE Shares Worth $5.1 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Sold entire stake of 34,940 shares in NICE; estimated trade size of $5.06 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $5.06 million, reflecting both share sale and stock price movement

Post-trade stake: zero shares, valued at $0

This position previously accounted for 3.22% of AUM as of September 2025

Robocap Asset Management Ltd fully exited its position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 2, 2026, SEC filing, selling 34,940 shares for an estimated $5.06 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

An SEC filing dated February 2, 2026, shows Robocap Asset Management Ltd sold its entire holding of 34,940 shares in NICE during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.06 million, based on the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in NICE dropped to zero, with the net position value reduction reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.

What Else to Know

Robocap Asset Management Ltd fully exited NICE, reducing its exposure by 4.5% of reported U.S. equity assets; post-trade stake is 0% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after this filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $12.98 million (11.6% of AUM)

NYSE: TSM: $7.81 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SNPS: $7.64 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE: RBRK: $7.28 million (6.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ISRG: $6.73 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of January 30, 2026, shares of NICE were priced at $106.41, down 35.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.8 percentage points.

The fund reported 25 positions and $111.99 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

This position previously accounted for 3.22% of AUM as of September 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.90 billion Net Income (TTM) $565.88 million Price (as of market close 1/30/26) $106.41 One-Year Price Change (35.51%)

Company Snapshot

Provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions, including CXone for contact centers, Enlighten AI for customer experience, and financial crime compliance platforms.

Serves global enterprises, public sector agencies, and financial institutions seeking advanced customer engagement, compliance, and fraud prevention capabilities.

Generates revenue primarily through enterprise software subscriptions and service contracts, supporting a recurring revenue model.

NICE Ltd. is a global provider of advanced cloud and AI-powered software solutions focused on customer experience, compliance, and financial crime prevention. The company leverages a robust technology platform and recurring revenue streams to support large-scale enterprise clients worldwide. Its competitive edge is driven by integrated analytics and automation, enabling organizations to enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance at scale.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Robocap, a London-based investment management firm, recently sold its entire stake in NICE Ltd stock during the fourth quarter of 2025 (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what it means for investors.

To begin, NICE stock has consistently underperformed key benchmarks. Over the last five years, shares have generated a negative total return of -60%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 98% over this same period, with a CAGR of 14.6%. In light of this, it’s not all that surprising that Robocap has decided to move on from NICE stock.

The reason for this long-term downward trend is the growing threat to NICE’s business model. The company sells advanced software solutions to businesses — a model which is increasingly under threat from AI models. As a result, NICE is shifting to an “AI-first” strategy to keep the company competitive in the new AI landscape. However, management has warned that its margins will shrink in the coming quarters as the company realigns its focus.

In summary, Robocap has bailed on NICE after years of underperformance. Retail investors who think the company is set for a turnaround should exercise caution with a stock that is undergoing a strategy shift in a highly competitive field.

