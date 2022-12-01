ROBO Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ROBO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ROBO ETF (Symbol: ROBO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.32, changing hands as high as $49.68 per share. ROBO shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROBO's low point in its 52 week range is $39.51 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.92.

