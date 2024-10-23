Roblox's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $227,126.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.5 to $50.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roblox's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roblox's significant trades, within a strike price range of $39.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $42.00 $46.9K 3.7K 129 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.37 $1.36 $1.36 $39.50 $40.8K 43 300 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $42.00 $34.9K 3.7K 2 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.6 $2.58 $2.6 $42.00 $32.2K 3.7K 1.0K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.51 $2.47 $2.47 $42.00 $31.3K 3.7K 1.3K

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

Roblox's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,803,490, the price of RBLX is up 0.25% at $41.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

