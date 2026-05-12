Roblox's Agentic AI Push Gains Scale: Can It Reshape Creation?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities as it looks to accelerate creator productivity and improve the quality of experiences across its platform. Management said nearly half of Roblox’s top 1,000 creators now use either Roblox Assistant or model context protocol tools to compress development timelines. Creators are also using third-party tools such as Claude Code, Cursor and Codex within Roblox Studio, highlighting broader AI adoption across the company’s creator ecosystem.

The initiative comes as Roblox works to deepen platform engagement and broaden content diversity. In the first quarter of 2026, bookings increased 43% year over year to $1.7 billion, daily active users rose 35% to 132 million and hours engaged grew 43% to 31 billion. Management also noted that games outside the top 10 generated 65% of spending growth, signaling healthier content concentration across the platform. Against this backdrop, AI tools that shorten development cycles and help smaller teams produce higher-quality content remain an important lever for Roblox’s creator-driven model.

Roblox described April as the month “Roblox Studio went Agentic,” with Assistant now able to support design, implementation and test planning, execute plans and launch building agents to help deliver features with limited creator involvement. The company is also expanding AI across mesh and procedural model generation, NPC testing agents, discovery recommendations, communication safety and 3D generation. Management said Roblox runs more than 400 models and more than 1.5 million inferences per second across its on-premise and cloud infrastructure.

The longer-term ambition is broader than coding assistance. Roblox is investing in four in-house proprietary models covering 4D generation, NPC behavior, video super upsampling and coding assistance and generation. Management also highlighted Roblox Reality, a patent-pending architecture designed to combine hyperscale multiplayer simulation, photorealistic rendering and persistent world state. While still an emerging project, Roblox Reality underscores the company’s effort to build AI deeper into the creation and rendering stack rather than treating it solely as a productivity layer.

Peer Comparison

Unity Software Inc. U is also using AI to expand interactive content creation. The company said 90% of game developers are already using AI in their workflows, while newly published Made with Unity games rose 12% sequentially and new Unity sign-ups increased 20% quarter over quarter in the first quarter. Unity Software’s AI push is centered on Vector and Unity AI, an integrated agent built for Unity workflows that can use project context across scenes, assets and code to accelerate development.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO is taking a more studio-led approach. Take-Two said it is actively embracing generative AI through hundreds of pilots and implementations, including across its studios. Management views AI as a tool to drive efficiencies, reduce costs and free creators to focus on higher-value creative work, while emphasizing that AI does not replace core elements of game development such as storyline, emotional connection and mission structure.



Against this backdrop, Roblox’s AI strategy is more platform-native and creator-network driven. While Unity Software is using AI to enhance development tools and advertising personalization, and Take-Two is applying AI within a premium franchise production model, Roblox is embedding agentic AI directly into a creator economy where creation, distribution, engagement and monetization operate within the same ecosystem.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 34.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 4.5%.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RBLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.47, well above the industry average of 2.06.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



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Roblox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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