Roblox vs. Take-Two: Which Gaming Stock Has More Room to Run?

Roblox Corporation ( RBLX ) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) represent two different approaches to success in the gaming industry, yet both are vying for investor attention. Roblox has built its momentum around a user-generated ecosystem and metaverse-style experiences that attract younger audiences and foster recurring engagement.

Take-Two, conversely, leans on blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K to drive steady revenues and long-term brand power. With gaming trends shifting toward immersive platforms, live services and digital monetization, investors face a compelling question: which of these gaming giants offers more growth potential today?

The Case for RBLX

Roblox continues to deliver standout growth, driven by its massive creator-led ecosystem and global expansion. In the second quarter of 2025, the platform registered a 41% year-over-year increase to 111.8 million daily active users, with engagement jumping 58% to 27.4 billion hours. Importantly, the user base is aging up, with more than 64% of DAUs now above 13, strengthening monetization potential. Viral hits like Grow a Garden and Dress to Impress are not only scaling quickly but also drawing new demographics, proving Roblox’s ability to sustain engagement beyond its younger core.

Financial momentum has been equally striking. Bookings jumped 51% year over year to $1.4 billion, with broad-based growth across regions. Notably, APAC bookings alone jumped 75%. The platform also saw a record 23.4 million monthly unique payers, up 42% year over year, alongside a higher average spend per payer. This shows that Roblox’s model is working at scale, fueled by its ability to consistently generate new viral content and keep users spending across multiple experiences. Management has raised full-year revenue and bookings guidance, underscoring confidence in capturing up to 10% of the global gaming content market.

Beyond scale, Roblox is building long-term advantages through innovation. It is integrating AI-driven 3D generation tools, expanding into genres like RPGs, sports and shooters, and strengthening monetization through advertising partnerships with companies like Google. Its developer-first approach has also created real earnings opportunities, with the top 1,000 creators averaging nearly $1 million each over the last year. This flywheel of users, creators and monetization sets Roblox apart as more than a single-game publisher — it is a full-fledged platform positioned to ride megatrends in user-generated content, social gaming and digital economies.

Despite these strengths, Roblox remains unprofitable, posting second-quarter 2025 loss per share of 41 cents. While free cash flow generation has been solid in prior years, the company’s high investment in infrastructure, safety and developer payouts continues to weigh on margins. The platform’s reliance on viral hits introduces volatility, as engagement spikes may normalize quickly, creating uncertainty in the quarterly performance. Competition is also intensifying, not just from traditional publishers like EA but from platforms like Fortnite and emerging metaverse ecosystems. For investors, Roblox’s long-term story looks compelling, but its path is still marked by execution risks and near-term financial pressure.

The Case for TTWO

Take-Two has started fiscal 2026 on a strong note, with first-quarter net bookings of $1.42 billion, well above company’s expectations. The company raised its full-year outlook to as much as $6.15 billion, reflecting momentum across its portfolio. NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto continue to act as growth anchors, while mobile hits like Toon Blast, Match Factory! and Rollic’s Color Block Jam have expanded the company’s recurring revenue base. This blend of blockbuster console franchises and increasingly profitable mobile games gives Take-Two a diversified revenue stream and a broader growth runway.

The company also benefits from powerful engagement drivers. NBA 2K25, for instance, sold more than 11.5 million units, with recurrent spending rising 48% year over year. Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 215 million units sold, and GTA Online continues to attract players, boosted by the anticipation of GTA VI. Take-Two has shown that it can extend the lifecycle of its franchises through live services, partnerships with leagues like the NBA and WNBA, and regular content updates, creating stable and repeatable revenue streams beyond initial game sales.

Looking ahead, Take-Two’s release pipeline is one of the most ambitious in its history. New titles such as Mafia: The Old Country, NBA 2K26 and Borderlands 4 are expected to bolster performance this year, while longer-term franchises like Red Dead Redemption and Civilization continue to enhance TTWO’s portfolio. Management has highlighted fiscal 2027 as a potential record year for net bookings, which may establish a higher baseline of profitability. With its strong IP portfolio, live services and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, TTWO looks well-positioned for sustainable growth.

Despite its strengths, Take-Two faces some risks. Mobile momentum, which outperformed in the latest quarter, could slow as mature titles age and hyper-casual hits follow shorter life cycles. Additionally, while the company has a rich pipeline, execution risk remains. Delays or underperformance of major releases like GTA VI or Borderlands 4 can weigh heavily on results.

Finally, macroeconomic headwinds may tamper with consumer spending, and although management argues that quality titles thrive even in downturns, gaming remains a discretionary purchase. These factors highlight why Take-Two’s growth path, while promising, is not without challenges.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RBLX & TTWO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year increases of 38.3%. The consensus estimate for the loss per share in the year is pegged at $1.71, whereas it incurred a loss of $1.44 in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, in the past 60 days, loss estimates have widened for 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 8% and 38.1%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation

The RBLX stock has jumped 198.9% in the past year, outpacing its industry’s growth of 29.3%. Conversely, TTWO shares have risen 60.2% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RBLX is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 12.42X, above its median of 7.65X over the last year. TTWO’s forward sales multiple sits at 5.91X, above its median of 4.71X over the same time frame.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Notes

From the comparison, it is clear that Take-Two is in a stronger position than Roblox right now. While RBLX shines with rapid user growth and a unique creator-driven ecosystem, it still struggles with profitability and faces volatility tied to viral hits and rising competition. TTWO, conversely, is executing well on a balanced strategy built around proven blockbuster franchises, steady live-service engagement, and a robust release slate. Its earnings outlook has been trending upward, supported by console and mobile success, giving it a more stable growth trajectory and stronger near-term visibility than Roblox.

Both RBLX and TWWO carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

