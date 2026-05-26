Roblox vs. GameStop: Which Gaming Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Roblox continues to deliver high double-digit revenue growth powered by a massive global user base of over 111 million daily active users.

GameStop has pivoted toward consistent profitability through strict cost controls and a exceptionally liquid balance sheet.

Which gaming-related investment is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) offer two distinct paths for investors looking to gain exposure to the gaming market in 2026. One is a high-growth digital platform, while the other is a legacy retailer focusing on profitability.

Roblox operates a massive virtual sandbox where users build their own games, attracting high engagement across a global community. GameStop remains a leading physical retailer of consoles and collectibles but faces a shifting landscape of digital downloads. This comparison explores which stock better suits your investment strategy today.

The case for Roblox

Roblox generates revenue primarily by selling Robux, a virtual currency used by players to enhance their experience on its creation platform. The company is highly dependent on third-party application stores to reach its users. For instance, roughly 29% of its revenue comes from the Apple App Store and nearly 15% from the Google Play Store. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

Revenue within the tech stocks landscape reached nearly $4.9 billion in its 2025 fiscal year, which reflects growth of approximately 35.8% over the previous year. Despite this top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of close to $1.1 billion. Its net margin, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, was roughly -21.8%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 4.1x, meaning total debt is over four times shareholder equity. Its current ratio is approximately 1.0x, indicating short-term assets just cover immediate liabilities. Free cash flow was nearly $1.4 billion, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 62.8% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation as a non-cash add-back.

The case for GameStop

GameStop operates as a specialty retailer selling video game hardware, software, and collectibles through more than 3,200 stores. The company has focused on optimizing its physical footprint and expanding its presence in the collectibles market, such as trading cards. It does not disclose any major customer concentration exceeding 10% of its revenue in SEC filings, suggesting a broad retail customer base.

During its 2025 fiscal year, revenue was $3.6 billion, representing a decline of about 5.1% compared to the prior year. Despite the lower sales volume, the company reported net income of $418.4 million. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 11.5%, a substantial improvement from its performance in previous fiscal years.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.8x, showing that total debt is well below the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at a very high 15.3x, indicating the company has significant liquid assets to meet its short-term obligations. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was close to $597.3 million.

Risk profile comparison

Roblox faces significant regulatory pressure regarding child safety and online content moderation under laws like the U.K. Online Safety Act. The company also relies heavily on third-party hardware and platform providers, including Apple and Google parent Alphabet. Any changes to the fees or policies of these providers could directly harm the company's ability to monetize its platform.

GameStop is navigating a secular shift toward digital game downloads, which threatens its core business of selling physical software. Its performance is also tied to console cycles from manufacturers including Microsoft, making it sensitive to hardware availability. Additionally, intense competition from mass merchants such as Amazon continues to pressure its retail market share.

Valuation comparison

GameStop appears to be the more conservatively valued option based on its positive earnings and lower sales multiple compared to the growth-oriented Roblox.

Metric Roblox GameStop Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 20.2x 40.4x P/S ratio 6.8x 2.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Veteran gaming retailer GameStop and digital gaming platform Roblox offer investors exposure to the video game market, but the two illustrate strikingly opposite views of where the industry is going. When video games were solely available as physical discs, GameStop was a leader. But with the rising popularity of digital game downloads, GameStop’s business is in decline, as demonstrated by the year-over-year drop in its sales.

As a result, GameStop is seeking to reinvent its business. It made headlines recently when it proposed to acquire e-commerce giant eBay for $125 per share. eBay rejected the offer, but GameStop is not giving up yet.

Roblox’s rapid revenue growth demonstrates its business is doing well. However, its stock took a hit, reaching a 52-week low of $40.15 on May 13, after the company cut its 2026 sales forecast. Roblox noted headwinds related to the child safety restrictions it implemented this year.

Personally, I would never have invested in Roblox before these new child safety features were released. That’s because the platform was so dangerous for youngsters, that municipalities sued the company for endangering and exploiting children.

Now, Roblox is clearly the superior gaming stock to invest in over GameStop. Roblox is taking responsibility for creating a safe environment and its revenue is likely to recover over time given its ongoing sales growth. GameStop, however, doesn’t have a clear strategy for long-term business expansion, and its core retail operations are headed for continued decline over time.

Should you buy stock in Roblox right now?

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Roblox, and eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.