Roblox Unveils Roblox Plus: Can Subscriptions Boost Monetization?

Roblox Corporation RBLX has announced a new subscription plan, Roblox Plus, offering users a range of exclusive platform benefits. Priced at $4.99 per month, the plan includes perks such as Robux purchase discounts, free unlimited private servers, fee-free peer-to-peer Robux transfers and enhanced Marketplace advantages. Slated to launch on April 30, 2026, the offering is designed to provide added value to users while introducing a recurring revenue stream within Roblox’s broader monetization framework.



The structure of Roblox Plus reflects a dual focus on both users and creators. Subscribers will receive a 10% discount on Robux purchases, increasing to 20% after three consecutive months, alongside other platform benefits. Roblox indicated that it would absorb the cost of these discounts. The plan also introduces new monetization opportunities for creators, including subscription-based experiences, signaling a broader extension of its revenue model beyond one-time user spending.



This development comes amid strong underlying momentum across Roblox’s platform. The company reported bookings growth of 55% for full-year 2025 and 63% year over year in the fourth quarter, with monthly unique payers rising to nearly 37 million. Engagement trends have remained robust, supported by content diversity and continued improvements in discovery and personalization.



User mix dynamics provide additional context for this launch. Roblox highlighted a shift in user demographics, with the 18-plus cohort growing at more than 50% year over year and generating approximately 40% higher monetization compared to younger users. At the same time, it continues to invest in platform capabilities, including artificial intelligence, creator tools and safety systems, with more than 400 AI models currently in operation. These investments are aimed at supporting platform development while expanding the range of experiences available to users.



The launch of Roblox Plus introduces a recurring element within Roblox’s largely transaction-driven model. As the platform continues to scale, early adoption of this offering will be a key indicator of whether Roblox can expand monetization through more durable, repeatable revenue streams alongside its existing engagement-driven spending.

Peer Comparison

Among peers, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO is expanding recurring monetization initiatives through its live services and mobile ecosystem. Management noted that recurrent consumer spending increased 23% year over year and accounted for 76% of net bookings in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 (quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025). The company also highlighted that its mobile direct-to-consumer business delivered its strongest quarter on record, supported by enhancements such as personalized offers, flexible pricing, reduced payment friction and alternative payment methods. GTA+ membership levels nearly doubled compared with the prior-year period. Management indicated that direct-to-consumer initiatives are expected to support growth in net bookings, margins and profitability.



Unity Software Inc. U, in contrast, is advancing monetization through platform-led commerce capabilities. The company emphasized that its enhanced in-app purchase commerce tools are moving into early access, with general availability expected in the second quarter of 2026. It highlighted strong customer interest, noting that these tools enable developers to better control storefronts and payment layers. Unity also indicated that it participates in the economics of these transactions at a modest level, with the primary objective of delivering value to customers and improving engagement and downstream revenue performance.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 33% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 18%.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RBLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.12, well above the industry average of 2.04.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roblox has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.