Roblox Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,280 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $394,216.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $70.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roblox's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roblox's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.18 $1.1 $1.14 $61.00 $100.3K 194 900 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.77 $1.57 $1.78 $70.00 $89.0K 1.4K 503 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.65 $66.00 $74.7K 1.3K 1.1K RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.7 $5.95 $6.36 $65.00 $63.6K 2.1K 100 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $55.00 $54.1K 2.1K 227

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roblox

With a trading volume of 2,884,711, the price of RBLX is down by -5.62%, reaching $58.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.