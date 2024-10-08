Roblox Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $907,051, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $213,665.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $42.5 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2872.07 with a total volume of 20,161.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.88 $3.0 $42.50 $147.0K 15.8K 3.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $40.00 $97.0K 2.7K 28 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.3 $1.06 $1.3 $30.00 $78.2K 9.6K 602 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.9 $0.8 $0.9 $38.00 $71.9K 1.4K 652 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $42.50 $63.1K 15.8K 1.6K

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 13,268,477, the price of RBLX is down by -3.94%, reaching $39.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $51. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

