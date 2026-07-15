Roblox Targets a Q3 DAU Recovery: What Could Drive the Rebound?

Roblox Corporation RBLX expects daily active users to return to sequential growth in the third quarter of 2026, supported by seasonal trends and planned product changes intended to address near-term safety-related friction. In the first quarter, DAUs increased 35% year over year to 132 million, while hours engaged rose 43% to 31 billion. However, mandatory age checks for chat access reduced communication activity and contributed to weaker organic sign-ups. Roblox consequently expects DAUs to decline sequentially in the second quarter before returning to growth in the third quarter.



Several initiatives could support that rebound. Roblox is testing Global Chat, which allows users across multiple servers to have the same experience and communicate in a shared room, while preset messages are designed to improve gameplay coordination. The company also plans to integrate Party Chat directly into the in-game interface. These enhancements are intended to make communication easier and encourage users to remain more active on the platform.



Roblox expects the rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts to be less disruptive than the initial communication restrictions. Users who have not completed an age check will retain access to roughly 20,000 games representing more than 97% of engagement among the affected cohorts. Roblox is also refining its discovery algorithms to prioritize 28-day retention and longer-term engagement, which could improve content recommendations and support more durable user activity.



Although sign-up pressure and the transition to age-based accounts remain risks, Roblox’s planned communication upgrades, strong retention and seasonally favorable third-quarter backdrop could support a return to sequential DAU growth.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 9.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.5% growth. In the same time frame, other industry players like DraftKings Inc. DKNG and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI have gained 6.2% and 28.5%, respectively.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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RBLX stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.43, well above the industry average of 2.28. Then again, other industry players, such as DraftKings and Monarch Casino, have P/S ratios of 1.71 and 3.89, respectively.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roblox’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from $1.45 to $1.44 over the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 loss per share suggests a 6.5% year-over-year improvement. Conversely, industry players like DraftKings and Monarch Casino are likely to witness growth of 69.7% and 30.2%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

RBLX's Zacks Rank

Roblox stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.