Roblox Stock Surges 37% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Shares of Roblox Corporation RBLX have appreciated 37.1% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Gaming industry, which rose 30.1%. Roblox's performance has also surpassed the broader S&P 500 and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 34.9% and 21.8%, respectively, in the same period. The stock closed at $41.39 yesterday, below its 52-week high of $48.43 but much above its 52-week low of $29.55.



The company is benefiting from strong net bookings and an increase in average daily active users (DAUs) across all regions. This growth in user engagement indicates heightened interest in Roblox's offerings. The company’s strategic investments and initiatives further enhance its position in the market. The positive trends reflect an optimistic outlook for the company's prospects.



The company also outperformed other industry players like GDEV Inc. GDEV, Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL and Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT in the past year. During the said time frame, shares of GDEV, ACEL and FLUT have rallied 14.3%, 14% and 19%, respectively.



Factors Favoring RBLX Stock Surge

Strength in Bookings and User Engagement: The company is experiencing significant growth in bookings and user engagement, driven by increased activity on its platform. Rising popularity among a diverse audience is evident through the number of DAUs, indicating a strong connection between users and the content available.



User engagement remains robust across all regions with the United States and Canada experiencing the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2021. Japan is also positively influencing this trend, while India presents a significant opportunity for the company. These developments highlight the company’s global appeal and the widespread interest in its offerings.



In the first six months of 2024, bookings increased 20.9% year over year. This upside was backed by a rise in the average number of daily unique paying users, which grew from approximately 801,000 in the same period of 2023 to around 949,000. For the full year, RBLX expects bookings to be between $4.18 billion and $4.23 billion, reflecting growth rate of 19% to 20%.



Strategic Investments and Initiatives: RBLX is focusing on strategic investments and initiatives that enhance the quality of its platform while ensuring cost efficiency. These efforts are designed to support the creator community, improve user experiences and drive sustainable growth in key areas.



The company continues to benefit from its investments while maintaining cost control. RBLX has improved platform quality with infrastructure and trust and safety expenses 8% lower year over year in the second quarter. It has achieved efficiencies through infrastructure initiatives and added AI capabilities to its safety and moderation systems. The company is also focused on hiring in key growth areas, including AI, safety and advertising. Going forward, RBLX will continue to invest in its core platform to support creators in building safer, higher-quality experiences.



The company is actively optimizing and refining its economy. RBLX has focused on improving pricing dynamics in the avatar accessory marketplace, yielding significant benefits. Its developer community is also implementing price optimization to assist developers globally. The company is enhancing performance and quality across its platform. It has made improvements in various metrics impacting performance on all devices, including low-end Androids. These enhancements in performance, stability, quality, join times and frame rates contribute to the overall growth rate.



Expansion in Advertising and Shopping: The company is making notable advancements in the advertising and shopping sector, showcasing various innovative initiatives and partnerships. In the second quarter, brand activations exceeded 400, nearly doubling the total from the previous year.



The company has launched a video-ad product and improved its self-serve ad manager. It has also introduced third-party integrations with IAS and PubMatic. The company is now testing real-world shopping with partners at Walmart and e.l.f. Beauty. Recent collaborations include a virtual store concept and activations related to popular franchises. Additionally, new artists have joined the platform, further enriching the offerings available to users.



Strong 2024 Outlook: Owing to strong growth in bookings and user engagement, the company has raised its outlook for 2024. RBLX expects revenues between $3,490 million and $3,540 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 25% to 26%. This is higher than previous expectations of revenues between $3,450 million and $3,525 million.



The company has also updated its guidance for net cash and cash equivalents or operating cash flow between $685 million and $715 million, indicating 53% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This shows strong operating leverage.

Additionally, free cash flow is anticipated to be between $505 million and $535 million, up from earlier expectations of $350 million to $420 million. RBLX's updated guidance highlights the company's robust financial performance and continued positive trajectory, reflecting its effective strategies and operational strength.

Obstacles Hindering RBLX’s Growth Trajectory

Despite significant growth in bookings and user engagement, profitability remains a challenge for RBLX. In the first six months of 2024, the company reported a consolidated net loss of $479.1 million. Although this reflects an improvement from a loss of $554.8 million in the same period last year, the ongoing financial struggles persist.

Continued cash burn, caused by heavy investments in research and development as well as marketing, raises concern. For 2024, the company expects consolidated net loss between $1,089 million and $1,049 million.

RBLX Trading Below 50-Day SMA

Technical indicators suggest caution for RBLX as the stock currently trades below its 50-day moving averages. This positioning indicates a lack of upward momentum and may raise concerns about price stability. Such technical weakness reflects a more cautious market sentiment and uncertainty regarding RBLX's financial health and prospects.



RBLX Trading at a Premium

RBLX stock is currently overvalued compared with its industry, as shown in the chart below. A high valuation raises concerns about the sustainability of its current price if the company's future performance does not meet investors’ expectations.



Buy, Sell, or Hold – RBLX Stock?

Roblox faces significant challenges regarding profitability, having reported a substantial consolidated net loss in the first half of 2024. Ongoing expenditures related to substantial investments in research and development, along with marketing efforts, raises concern. Moreover, Roblox faces intense competition for users, developers and creators, making it difficult to attract and retain attention on the company’s platform.



However, the company has made considerable strides in bookings and user engagement, highlighting its growing popularity among a diverse audience. Increased bookings reflect a strong connection to the platform's content and the effectiveness of strategic investments aimed at enhancing user experiences.

Existing stakeholders are advised to hold their positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Prospective investors should monitor how the company navigates its challenges and seeks to capitalize on growth opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

