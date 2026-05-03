Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook

It’s been a tough stretch for online gaming platform Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), and some investors aren’t eager to keep playing.

Following the company’s first-quarter earnings report on April 30, shares plunged, hitting a new 52-week low of $41.75 and extending a sell-off that has already weighed heavily on the stock over the past several months.

While Roblox delivered solid year-over-year growth and a smaller-than-expected loss, the company lowered its guidance, warning that new safety features, including global age checks and chat restrictions, could weigh on user growth and bookings.

Guidance Overshadowed Mixed Results

For the quarter, Roblox reported a loss of 35 cents per share, wider than the year-ago loss of 32 cents per share, but better than the 41-cent-per-share loss Wall Street was expecting. Revenue of $1.44 billion grew more than 43% year over year, but missed expectations by nearly $300 million.

On theearnings call the company emphasized its commitment to rolling out additional safety features, while acknowledging the move would create a near-term headwind.

“We’re committed to setting the global standard for healthy, safe, and age-appropriate digital engagement,” Chief Executive David Baszucki said, adding, “In Q1, we became the first large online gaming platform to introduce age checks to access chat on a global basis.”

Safety Changes Are Already Weighing on Growth

The safety changes have already had an impact, reducing the percentage of users communicating on the platform and causing lower App Store ratings, which may be contributing to a slowdown in organic signups.

The pressure is expected to continue in the near term. Roblox expects daily active users to decline between the first and second quarters before returning to sequential growth in the third quarter. As a result, the company lowered its full-year guidance, now calling for top-line growth of 20% to 25% and bookings growth of 8% to 12%. It also warned that margins are likely to come under pressure this year.

A handful of negative analyst reactions followed the report, with at least two analysts downgrading the stock and one slashing their price target. The stock now carries a consensus rating of Hold. While many on Wall Street have turned more cautious, analysts overall still see upside, with the average 12-month price target suggesting the stock could rise more than 100%.

A Sharp Reversal From Last Year’s Rally

Roblox stock has taken investors on a roller coaster over the past year. Shares soared from the $50 to $60 range in April 2025 to an all-time intraday high above $150 by late July, driven by strong bookings growth and investor optimism. Shares gave back some gains in the following months, but remained elevated through the end of September, trading around $139. Between early April and late September, shares had risen more than 125%.

But momentum began to fade throughout the fall, and sentiment turned decisively more negative following the third-quarter earnings report at the end of October. Revenue missed expectations, and guidance pointed to margin pressure, sending shares down more than 15% in the sessions that followed.

The stock has struggled to regain traction since. Before the first-quarter earnings report, shares were trading around $55. They were recently trading around the mid-$40s, down roughly 15% to 20% following the report.

Strong Growth, But Profitability Still a Challenge

Despite the recent weakness in the stock, Roblox’s underlying business has continued to show solid growth. In the first quarter, bookings rose 43% year over year, which Baszucki said was “roughly twice what we’ve shared with investors as our long-term growth trajectory.”

The company also generated $629 million in operating cash flow, up 42% year over year, and $596 million in free cash flow, up 40%. Monthly unique payers rose to 31 million, up 52% from the prior year.

However, profitability remains a key issue. While margins have improved, they remain negative, and the reduction in bookings expectations is expected to pressure them further this year.

Despite the Sell-Off, the Stock Isn’t Cheap

Even after the recent sell-off, Roblox stock isn’t particularly cheap. It trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 6.2X, more than double the gaming industry average of roughly 3X.

The valuation is similar to peers like Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), which trades at around 6.8X sales. However, the profitability difference is significant. Electronic Arts reported net income of around $1.12 billion in 2025, while Roblox posted a net loss of around $1.07 billion.

Is This a Buy-the-Dip Moment?

Following its steep decline that began last year, Roblox is clearly under pressure, and the latest earnings report has only added to investor concerns.

If the company can show that the impact from new safety controls is temporary, the recent sell-off could begin to look overdone. However, if growth continues to slow and profitability remains elusive, the stock could face further downside.

For now, investors appear to be stepping to the sidelines as they wait for more clarity on whether this pullback represents an opportunity or a sign of further trouble ahead.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.