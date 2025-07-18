Roblox Stock (RBLX) Opinions on Analyst Upgrades and Growth Metrics

Recent discussions on X about Roblox (RBLX) have been buzzing with excitement following a series of analyst upgrades and reports of soaring stock prices. Many users are highlighting the company's impressive growth metrics, such as record daily active users nearing 100 million and significant year-over-year increases in bookings. The stock's recent surge, with some noting gains of over 90% year-to-date, has fueled optimistic chatter about the platform's future potential.

Additionally, conversations on X have focused on Roblox's innovative creator economy, with reports of game developers earning substantial sums sparking interest in the platform's monetization strategies. Several posts emphasize the company's advancements in AI tools and licensing platforms as key drivers of future growth. The tone across these discussions reflects a strong belief in Roblox's ongoing momentum in the gaming and metaverse space.

Roblox Insider Trading Activity

Roblox insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 208 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 208 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 8,070,446 shares for an estimated $674,374,927 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,194,650 shares for an estimated $83,043,247 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 340,645 shares for an estimated $25,839,782 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 275,809 shares for an estimated $24,350,706 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 321,936 shares for an estimated $22,169,243 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 251,750 shares for an estimated $21,473,200 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 116,866 shares for an estimated $10,204,101 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 57,021 shares for an estimated $4,686,778 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,118 shares for an estimated $4,179,713 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,477 shares for an estimated $3,037,157.

Roblox Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 406 institutional investors add shares of Roblox stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Roblox Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Roblox Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $116.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/05/2025

