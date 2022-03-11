Roblox Stock Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees RBLX Hitting $60.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is on the move today after one analyst released their most recent price prediction for the shares.

Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black initiated coverage of RBLX stock today and put a $60 price target on the stock. To put that in perspective, it’s an almost 45% upside compared to the stock’s closing price on Thursday. However, it’s not as strong as analysts’ consensus price prediction of $86.46 for Roblox stock.

It’s also worth pointing out that Black has a “buy” rating for shares of RBLX stock. That matches analysts’ consensus rating, which is made up of 10 “buy” ratings, three “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating.

So what has the Deutsche Bank analyst seeing a potential 45% gain for RBLX stock in the future? Here’s what he said in a note obtained by CNBC.

We calculate that if international penetration trends mimic the US’s current level over the next 4 years, Roblox would still have sufficient runway to more than double total DAUs by FY25 from aging-up alone.”

Trader for RBLX stock has been timid today following the new analyst rating. As of this writing, only about 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of 23.4 million shares.

RBLX stock is down 3% as of Friday afternoon and is down 59.3% since the start of the year.

