Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations.

Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Or could it represent an attractive buying opportunity?

Count Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey among the bears. Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox. He cautions that the game platform's growth accelerated during the pandemic as coronavirus-related restrictions kept millions of kids indoors. But now that most of those restrictions are lifted, children are back at school and resuming their traditional outdoor activities. Roblox's growth could thus decelerate markedly, as we saw in its fourth-quarter results.

Further, Hickey is concerned about Roblox's ability to protect children in its virtual worlds. "We are not convinced that Roblox offers a safe play environment and worry over the potential for child abuse," Hickey said.

However, Stifel analyst Drew Crum has a more positive view of Roblox's prospects. He sees its share price more than doubling to $110, fueled by the platform's powerful network effects.

Roblox's burgeoning developer community is creating more virtual experiences for players to enjoy. This makes its platform more valuable to existing users and entices new players to join. Those additional players, in turn, make the platform more attractive to developers.

Crum expects this virtuous cycle to boost player engagement -- and, by extension, Roblox's ability to monetize its network -- over time.

So, is Roblox stock a buy?

As one of the purest plays on the build-out of the metaverse, Roblox's growth potential is clear. But the risks to children on its platform are real and must be addressed. Parents who are uncomfortable with the potential for abuse will not let their children play on Roblox, which could crush the company. These risks also likely make Roblox's stock too risky for many investors.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.